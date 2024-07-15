JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL) Price Target to $420.00

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $400.00 to $420.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

KNSL has been the subject of several other reports. Compass Point lowered their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $490.00 to $390.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Kinsale Capital Group in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They issued a hold rating and a $403.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a $425.00 price objective (down from $555.00) on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $600.00 to $440.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $544.00 to $453.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kinsale Capital Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $434.00.

Shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock opened at $389.49 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $385.51 and a 200 day moving average of $423.69. Kinsale Capital Group has a 12 month low of $325.01 and a 12 month high of $548.47. The firm has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a PE ratio of 25.88 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.17. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 26.33%. The company had revenue of $372.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group will post 14.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.99%.

In other Kinsale Capital Group news, COO Brian D. Haney sold 3,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.74, for a total transaction of $1,389,321.72. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 95,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,247,879. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 2,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $889,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp increased its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 1,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. 85.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include commercial property, small business casualty and property, excess and general casualty, construction, allied health, life sciences, entertainment, energy, environmental, excess professional, health care, public entity, commercial auto, inland marine, aviation, ocean marine, product recall, and railroad, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

