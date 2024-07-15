Jefferies Financial Group Trims Spectris (LON:SXS) Target Price to GBX 4,190

Spectris (LON:SXS – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 4,435 ($56.81) to GBX 4,190 ($53.67) in a research note released on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SXS. Numis Securities restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 4,435 ($56.81) target price on shares of Spectris in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Shore Capital restated a hold rating on shares of Spectris in a research note on Thursday, July 4th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 4,250 ($54.44) target price on shares of Spectris in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 6,065.83 ($77.70).

Shares of LON SXS opened at GBX 3,054 ($39.12) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Spectris has a 1 year low of GBX 2,728 ($34.94) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,861 ($49.46). The stock has a market capitalization of £3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,197.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 3,125.68 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 3,334.52.

In related news, insider Alison Henwood purchased 1,053 shares of Spectris stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 3,266 ($41.83) per share, for a total transaction of £34,390.98 ($44,051.47). Insiders have acquired 1,061 shares of company stock worth $3,465,350 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Spectris plc provides precision measurement solutions worldwide. It operates through Spectris Scientific, Spectris Dynamics, and Other segments. The Spectris Scientific segment provides advanced sensors and instruments used to measure, analyze, and characterize materials; and monitor ultra-clean manufacturing environments.

