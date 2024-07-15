Jefferies Financial Group Trims NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Target Price to $80.00

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Jefferies Financial Group from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on NKE. StockNews.com cut shares of NIKE from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $79.00 target price (down from $114.00) on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on NIKE from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of NIKE from $99.00 to $81.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on NIKE from $115.00 to $92.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $96.44.

Shares of NKE stock opened at $73.42 on Friday. NIKE has a fifty-two week low of $71.67 and a fifty-two week high of $123.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $89.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.40. The company has a market cap of $110.82 billion, a PE ratio of 19.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.01.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $12.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.86 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 42.63% and a net margin of 11.10%. NIKE’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that NIKE will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.68%.

In related news, Director Robert Holmes Swan acquired 2,941 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $77.02 per share, with a total value of $226,515.82. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,613,260.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robert Holmes Swan purchased 2,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $77.02 per share, with a total value of $226,515.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,613,260.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 168,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.14, for a total transaction of $15,682,726.92. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,102,090 shares in the company, valued at $102,648,662.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 213,660 shares of company stock worth $19,946,333. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in NIKE by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 110,044,821 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $10,342,012,000 after acquiring an additional 501,792 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in NIKE by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,609,613 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,997,628,000 after purchasing an additional 7,143,775 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 87.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,135,431 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,860,395,000 after acquiring an additional 7,996,434 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,315,097,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in NIKE by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,887,769 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,073,515,000 after acquiring an additional 219,091 shares during the period. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

