Jefferies Financial Group Begins Coverage on Roblox (NYSE:RBLX)

Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock.

RBLX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Roblox from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Roblox from $46.00 to $35.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Roblox from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Roblox from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Roblox from $56.00 to $46.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roblox currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $42.59.

Roblox Stock Performance

NYSE:RBLX opened at $40.53 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.48 and its 200-day moving average is $38.26. Roblox has a 52-week low of $24.88 and a 52-week high of $47.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.04, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $23.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.79 and a beta of 1.59.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.10. Roblox had a negative net margin of 39.19% and a negative return on equity of 1,110.40%. The company had revenue of $923.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $918.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.44) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Roblox will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Roblox

In related news, Director Andrea L. Wong sold 5,276 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.13, for a total value of $164,241.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,319 shares in the company, valued at $819,310.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 22,076 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total value of $718,794.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 374,633 shares in the company, valued at $12,198,050.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Andrea L. Wong sold 5,276 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.13, for a total transaction of $164,241.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,319 shares in the company, valued at $819,310.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 314,221 shares of company stock worth $10,951,185. Corporate insiders own 22.15% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Roblox

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RBLX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Roblox by 29.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,593,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,291,414,000 after buying an additional 10,025,779 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Roblox by 195.1% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,809,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,043,000 after purchasing an additional 5,162,833 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Roblox in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,194,000. Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in Roblox by 27.6% in the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 12,409,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,811,000 after purchasing an additional 2,684,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Roblox by 836.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,739,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,251,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446,867 shares in the last quarter. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roblox Company Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

