James W. Bernau Purchases 2,978 Shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc. (NASDAQ:WVVI) Stock

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc. (NASDAQ:WVVI – Get Free Report) CEO James W. Bernau acquired 2,978 shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.92 per share, for a total transaction of $11,673.76. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 367,680 shares in the company, valued at $1,441,305.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Willamette Valley Vineyards Stock Performance

Shares of WVVI opened at $3.88 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.68. Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc. has a one year low of $3.57 and a one year high of $6.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter. Willamette Valley Vineyards had a negative net margin of 2.46% and a negative return on equity of 3.42%. The business had revenue of $8.80 million during the quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Willamette Valley Vineyards in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Willamette Valley Vineyards Company Profile

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc produces and sells wine in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Direct Sales and Distributor Sales. It primarily offers Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, Pinot Gris, Pinot Blanc, Sauvignon Blanc, Gruner Veltliner, Rose, Brut, Brut Rose, and Riesling branded wines under the Willamette Valley Vineyards label; Semi-Sparkling Muscat branded wine under the Tualatin Estate Vineyards label; Syrah, Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon, Grenache, Cabernet Franc, Tempranillo, Malbec, The Griffin, and Viognier branded wines under the Griffin Creek label; and Brut, Brut Rose, and Blanc de Blancs under the Domaine Willamette label.

