J.B. Hunt Transport Services (JBHT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, July 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.57 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The transportation company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 16.25%. On average, analysts expect J.B. Hunt Transport Services to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ JBHT opened at $166.16 on Monday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 52-week low of $153.12 and a 52-week high of $219.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $160.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $182.98. The stock has a market cap of $17.15 billion, a PE ratio of 26.37, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.14.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at J.B. Hunt Transport Services

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.30%.

In related news, CEO John N. Roberts acquired 6,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $161.06 per share, for a total transaction of $998,572.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 313,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,565,592.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JBHT. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $210.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Bank of America cut their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $215.00 to $199.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $188.00 to $173.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $215.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $187.94.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

