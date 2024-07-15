iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Sold by Atomi Financial Group Inc.

Atomi Financial Group Inc. cut its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 27.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,243 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TIP. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 320,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,443,000 after buying an additional 51,104 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,611 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 3,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 2,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 86.1% during the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 4,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 2,014 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA TIP traded down $0.07 on Monday, reaching $107.44. 521,054 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,063,134. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $106.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.09. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $101.74 and a fifty-two week high of $108.54.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

