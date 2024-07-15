iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:SMMV) Reaches New 1-Year High at $38.34

iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:SMMV – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $38.34 and last traded at $38.42, with a volume of 30786 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.14.

iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.23 and its 200 day moving average is $36.51. The stock has a market cap of $802.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46 and a beta of 0.63.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMMV. ORG Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF by 69.0% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 823 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF by 611.8% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $143,000. First Bank & Trust bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $268,000.

iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF (SMMV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index of US-listed small capitalization stocks selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio, subject to constraints. SMMV was launched on Sep 7, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

