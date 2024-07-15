iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Sets New 12-Month High at $86.04

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $86.04 and last traded at $85.79, with a volume of 1538803 shares. The stock had previously closed at $85.66.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $83.40 and a 200 day moving average of $81.68. The company has a market capitalization of $25.13 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sage Capital Advisors llc raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 5,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC now owns 5,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 10,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 13,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.