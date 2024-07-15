iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU) Reaches New 1-Year High at $51.29

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $51.29 and last traded at $50.50, with a volume of 2460503 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.06.

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.42.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 122.6% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 75.8% in the 4th quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 241.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000.

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

