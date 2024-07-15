Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA) Plans $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0291 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 16th.

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:OIA opened at $6.45 on Monday. Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust has a one year low of $4.93 and a one year high of $6.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.33.

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust Company Profile

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

