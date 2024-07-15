Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA) Plans $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0291 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 16th.
Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:OIA opened at $6.45 on Monday. Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust has a one year low of $4.93 and a one year high of $6.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.33.
Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust Company Profile
