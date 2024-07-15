Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCV) Short Interest Down 23.0% in June

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 71,200 shares, a decline of 23.0% from the June 15th total of 92,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 122,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.05 on Monday, reaching $16.19. 128,481 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 138,544. Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $14.78 and a twelve month high of $17.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.03.
Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a dividend of $0.0688 per share. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.10%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF
The Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2031. The fund will unwind in December 2031 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- Automaker’s Bold Move to an EV Future: Is It Time to Buy Stock?
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- Massive Breakout: This ETF Signals Big Gains for Small-Cap Stocks
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- Major Gaming Stock to Watch: Why It’s a Safe Bet Now
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.