Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCV) Short Interest Down 23.0% in June

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 71,200 shares, a decline of 23.0% from the June 15th total of 92,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 122,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.05 on Monday, reaching $16.19. 128,481 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 138,544. Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $14.78 and a twelve month high of $17.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.03.

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a dividend of $0.0688 per share. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.10%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.5% during the second quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 66,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 4,111 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF by 137.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 49,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after acquiring an additional 28,897 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,736,000. Finally, Goepper Burkhardt LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF by 71.8% during the first quarter. Goepper Burkhardt LLC now owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 11,700 shares in the last quarter.

The Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2031. The fund will unwind in December 2031 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

