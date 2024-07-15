International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Stock Price Up 0.4%

International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $184.18 and last traded at $183.53. Approximately 515,725 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 4,423,774 shares. The stock had previously closed at $182.83.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IBM shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.53.

The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $171.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $177.64. The company has a market capitalization of $168.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.78, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.71.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 40.21%. The business had revenue of $14.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $14.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.66. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.65%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in International Business Machines by 6.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 88,152,714 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,833,642,000 after acquiring an additional 5,546,855 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in International Business Machines by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,465,214 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,048,631,000 after acquiring an additional 61,028 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth about $1,019,009,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,500,184 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $736,015,000 after purchasing an additional 97,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 151.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,515,666 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $671,352,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118,165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

