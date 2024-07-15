Insider Selling: Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) VP Sells $49,720.00 in Stock

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) VP Philip Matthew Carter sold 452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $49,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,052,040. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Skyworks Solutions Price Performance

Shares of Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $112.33 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 5.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.06 and a twelve month high of $115.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $98.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.34. The firm has a market cap of $18.02 billion, a PE ratio of 21.11, a P/E/G ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.23.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.08. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 18.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Skyworks Solutions

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.13%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SWKS. BNP Paribas acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Access Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 60.5% in the 1st quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 345 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 790.0% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 356 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research cut Skyworks Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Mizuho lowered their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Benchmark cut Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.19.

Check Out Our Latest Report on SWKS

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.