Insider Selling: NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) EVP Sells $60,147.64 in Stock

NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 452 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.07, for a total transaction of $60,147.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,581,670.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NetApp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NTAP opened at $130.17 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.05, a PEG ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. NetApp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.82 and a 52-week high of $135.01.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.32. NetApp had a return on equity of 114.54% and a net margin of 15.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. NetApp’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NetApp Increases Dividend

NetApp declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 30th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the data storage provider to repurchase up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This is an increase from NetApp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is 44.83%.

Institutional Trading of NetApp

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morton Capital Management LLC CA grew its holdings in shares of NetApp by 6.4% during the second quarter. Morton Capital Management LLC CA now owns 2,128 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in NetApp by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,207 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,603,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC increased its holdings in shares of NetApp by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC now owns 6,276 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of NetApp by 41.9% in the second quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 7,520 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 53.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,753 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 3,401 shares during the period. 92.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NTAP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of NetApp from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on NetApp from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of NetApp in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of NetApp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of NetApp from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.81.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

Further Reading

