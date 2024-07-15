Insider Selling: Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLYS) CFO Sells $141,346.98 in Stock

Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLYS – Get Free Report) CFO Adam Scott Levy sold 10,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.14, for a total transaction of $141,346.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 247,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,253,608.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

On Tuesday, June 11th, Adam Scott Levy sold 96,815 shares of Mineralys Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.94, for a total transaction of $1,252,786.10.

Shares of NASDAQ MLYS opened at $14.48 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $718.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.61 and a beta of 1.97. Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.85 and a 12 month high of $16.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.38.

Mineralys Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:MLYS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.02). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. RA Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Mineralys Therapeutics by 52.6% during the first quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,850,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672,508 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Mineralys Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mineralys Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,234,000. SR One Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Mineralys Therapeutics by 12.4% in the first quarter. SR One Capital Management LP now owns 2,016,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,037,000 after buying an additional 222,222 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mineralys Therapeutics by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 982,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,690,000 after buying an additional 4,952 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MLYS. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Mineralys Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Mineralys Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Mineralys Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th.

Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that develops therapies for the treatment of hypertension and chronic kidney diseases. It clinical-stage product candidate is lorundrostat, a proprietary, orally administered, highly selective aldosterone synthase inhibitor for the treatment of cardiorenal conditions affected by abnormally elevated aldosterone.

