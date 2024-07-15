Insider Selling: Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLYS) CFO Sells $141,346.98 in Stock

Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLYS – Get Free Report) CFO Adam Scott Levy sold 10,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.14, for a total transaction of $141,346.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 247,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,253,608.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Adam Scott Levy also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, June 11th, Adam Scott Levy sold 96,815 shares of Mineralys Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.94, for a total transaction of $1,252,786.10.
Mineralys Therapeutics Trading Up 6.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ MLYS opened at $14.48 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $718.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.61 and a beta of 1.97. Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.85 and a 12 month high of $16.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.38.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. RA Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Mineralys Therapeutics by 52.6% during the first quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,850,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672,508 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Mineralys Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mineralys Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,234,000. SR One Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Mineralys Therapeutics by 12.4% in the first quarter. SR One Capital Management LP now owns 2,016,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,037,000 after buying an additional 222,222 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mineralys Therapeutics by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 982,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,690,000 after buying an additional 4,952 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.46% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms recently weighed in on MLYS. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Mineralys Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Mineralys Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Mineralys Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th.
About Mineralys Therapeutics
Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that develops therapies for the treatment of hypertension and chronic kidney diseases. It clinical-stage product candidate is lorundrostat, a proprietary, orally administered, highly selective aldosterone synthase inhibitor for the treatment of cardiorenal conditions affected by abnormally elevated aldosterone.
