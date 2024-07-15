Insider Selling: ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) CEO Sells $1,222,500.00 in Stock

ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Get Free Report) CEO Scott B. Salmirs sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.90, for a total value of $1,222,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 378,391 shares in the company, valued at $18,503,319.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

ABM Industries Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:ABM opened at $51.28 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. ABM Industries Incorporated has a 1 year low of $37.61 and a 1 year high of $53.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.75.

Get ABM Industries alerts:

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The business services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.08. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 3.04%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. ABM Industries’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

ABM Industries Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 23.56%.

ABM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on ABM Industries from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. UBS Group boosted their target price on ABM Industries from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised ABM Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.80.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ABM

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in ABM Industries by 37.5% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ABM Industries by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,381 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its holdings in ABM Industries by 250.0% in the second quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in ABM Industries by 323.4% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 669 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in ABM Industries by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 30,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,351,000 after buying an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

About ABM Industries

(Get Free Report)

ABM Industries Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of integrated facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Business & Industry, Manufacturing & Distribution, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ABM Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABM Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.