Insider Buying: Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) CEO Acquires $2,575,539.68 in Stock

Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN – Get Free Report) CEO Kenneth Duane Seipel acquired 135,128 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.06 per share, for a total transaction of $2,575,539.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 319,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,090,851.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Kenneth Duane Seipel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 10th, Kenneth Duane Seipel purchased 86,998 shares of Citi Trends stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,649,482.08.

Citi Trends Price Performance

Shares of CTRN stock opened at $18.65 on Monday. Citi Trends, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.46 and a fifty-two week high of $32.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.42. The firm has a market cap of $160.39 million, a P/E ratio of -17.27 and a beta of 2.39.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Citi Trends ( NASDAQ:CTRN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $186.29 million during the quarter. Citi Trends had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a negative return on equity of 4.99%.

CTRN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Citi Trends in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Citi Trends from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th.

Institutional Trading of Citi Trends

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Citi Trends during the first quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in Citi Trends by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 21,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Citi Trends by 89.5% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 118,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,222,000 after acquiring an additional 56,087 shares during the period. Fund 1 Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Citi Trends by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. Fund 1 Investments LLC now owns 1,329,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,594,000 after purchasing an additional 474,736 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Citi Trends by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 50,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 9,074 shares during the last quarter.

About Citi Trends

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value retailer of fashion apparel, accessories, and home goods. It offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear and footwear for men and ladies, as well as apparel for kids, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; sleepwear, lingerie, and scrubs for ladies; and kids uniforms and accessories.

