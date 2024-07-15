Insider Buying: ARCA biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO) Major Shareholder Buys $164,322.32 in Stock

ARCA biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO – Get Free Report) major shareholder Henderson Group Plc Janus bought 47,492 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.46 per share, for a total transaction of $164,322.32. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,724,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,966,406.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

On Wednesday, July 10th, Henderson Group Plc Janus purchased 55,463 shares of ARCA biopharma stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.46 per share, for a total transaction of $191,901.98.

On Friday, July 5th, Henderson Group Plc Janus acquired 28,326 shares of ARCA biopharma stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.43 per share, with a total value of $97,158.18.

On Wednesday, July 3rd, Henderson Group Plc Janus bought 166,042 shares of ARCA biopharma stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.55 per share, with a total value of $589,449.10.

NASDAQ:ABIO opened at $3.35 on Monday. ARCA biopharma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.56 and a 12-month high of $4.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.61 million, a P/E ratio of -7.98 and a beta of 0.90.

ARCA biopharma ( NASDAQ:ABIO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on ARCA biopharma in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ARCA biopharma stock. Cable Car Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ARCA biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,000,452 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,801,000. ARCA biopharma comprises approximately 7.6% of Cable Car Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Cable Car Capital LLC owned approximately 27.59% of ARCA biopharma at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.44% of the company’s stock.

ARCA biopharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is Gencaro, a pharmacogenetically-targeted beta-adrenergic receptor antagonist that has completed Phase IIb trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in patients with heart failure.

