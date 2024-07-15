IDT (NYSE:IDT) Downgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of IDT (NYSE:IDT – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

IDT Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:IDT opened at $36.15 on Thursday. IDT has a 12-month low of $21.64 and a 12-month high of $41.58. The stock has a market cap of $916.04 million, a PE ratio of 25.82 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.72 and a 200-day moving average of $36.58.

Get IDT alerts:

IDT (NYSE:IDT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $299.64 million during the quarter. IDT had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 2.97%.

IDT Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IDT

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. IDT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.29%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IDT. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDT in the first quarter valued at approximately $23,276,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of IDT by 163.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 94,905 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,235,000 after purchasing an additional 58,859 shares in the last quarter. Orchard Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IDT by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Orchard Capital Management LLC now owns 282,466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,629,000 after purchasing an additional 14,466 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IDT by 146.7% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 22,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 13,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IDT by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 53,367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 11,875 shares in the last quarter. 59.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About IDT

(Get Free Report)

IDT Corporation provides communications and payment services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Fintech, National Retail Solutions, net2phone, and Traditional Communications segments. The company operates point of sale, a terminal-based platform which provides independent retailers store management software, electronic payment processing, and other ancillary merchant services; and provides marketers with digital out-of-home advertising and transaction data.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for IDT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.