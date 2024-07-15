Hycroft Mining Holding Co. (NASDAQ:HYMCL) Short Interest Up 85.3% in June

Hycroft Mining Holding Co. (NASDAQ:HYMCL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,900 shares, an increase of 85.3% from the June 15th total of 10,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 63,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Hycroft Mining Price Performance

Shares of Hycroft Mining stock remained flat at $0.03 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 52,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,304. Hycroft Mining has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.02.

Get Hycroft Mining alerts:

Hycroft Mining Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold and silver development company in the United States. The company holds interests in the Hycroft mine that consists of 30 private parcels with patented claims comprising approximately 1,787 acres, and 3,247 unpatented mining claims that encompass approximately 62,298 acres located in the state of Nevada.

Receive News & Ratings for Hycroft Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hycroft Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.