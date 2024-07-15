Hycroft Mining Holding Co. (NASDAQ:HYMCL) Short Interest Up 85.3% in June

Hycroft Mining Holding Co. (NASDAQ:HYMCL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,900 shares, an increase of 85.3% from the June 15th total of 10,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 63,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Hycroft Mining Price Performance
Shares of Hycroft Mining stock remained flat at $0.03 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 52,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,304. Hycroft Mining has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.02.
Hycroft Mining Company Profile
