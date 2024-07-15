Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) PT Lowered to $28.00

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Huntsman from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Huntsman from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Huntsman from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Huntsman from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.50.

Get Huntsman alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Huntsman

Huntsman Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE HUN opened at $22.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.37 and a beta of 1.01. Huntsman has a 52-week low of $21.41 and a 52-week high of $29.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Huntsman had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a positive return on equity of 0.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Huntsman will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

Huntsman Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is currently -192.31%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Huntsman

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HUN. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Huntsman during the third quarter worth approximately $134,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Huntsman by 101.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,792,098 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,727,000 after acquiring an additional 904,696 shares during the period. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Huntsman by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $865,000 after acquiring an additional 4,368 shares during the period. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. raised its stake in shares of Huntsman by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 144,049 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,620,000 after acquiring an additional 9,397 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntsman in the 4th quarter valued at $295,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

Huntsman Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane; and aniline, benzene, nitrobenzene and other co-products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.