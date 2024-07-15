Hugo Boss AG (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Hugo Boss AG (OTCMKTS:BOSSY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a growth of 15.0% from the June 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Hugo Boss Stock Up 0.6 %

BOSSY traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.10. 4,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,289. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.55. Hugo Boss has a 1-year low of $8.51 and a 1-year high of $16.93.

Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter. Hugo Boss had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 20.50%. On average, analysts anticipate that Hugo Boss will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hugo Boss Increases Dividend

About Hugo Boss

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.1923 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. This is a boost from Hugo Boss’s previous dividend of $0.13. Hugo Boss’s payout ratio is presently 24.39%.

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides apparels, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. It also offers licensed products comprising of fragrances, eyewear, watches, children's fashion, equestrian, and cycling. The company markets and sells its products under the BOSS and HUGO brand names through freestanding stores, shop-in-shops, factory outlets, multi-brand stores, and franchise business, as well as online retailers, distribution, and stores.

Featured Stories

