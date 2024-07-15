Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

Honda Motor Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:HMC opened at $32.59 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.89. Honda Motor has a fifty-two week low of $29.05 and a fifty-two week high of $37.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.55. Honda Motor had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 8.79%. The business had revenue of $36.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.96 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Honda Motor will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HMC. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Honda Motor by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,670,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,902,000 after buying an additional 258,160 shares during the period. Value Partners Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Honda Motor by 72.8% during the 4th quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 235,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,264,000 after buying an additional 99,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Honda Motor by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,692,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,303,000 after buying an additional 141,552 shares during the period. XY Capital Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 81.0% in the fourth quarter. XY Capital Ltd now owns 302,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,338,000 after purchasing an additional 135,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 11,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 3,660 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.32% of the company’s stock.

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses.

