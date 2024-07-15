Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.
Honda Motor Stock Up 1.3 %
Shares of NYSE:HMC opened at $32.59 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.89. Honda Motor has a fifty-two week low of $29.05 and a fifty-two week high of $37.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.
Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.55. Honda Motor had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 8.79%. The business had revenue of $36.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.96 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Honda Motor will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Honda Motor
Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses.
