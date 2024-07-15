Hermez Network (HEZ) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $16,549.32

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 14th. One Hermez Network token can now be bought for approximately $4.13 or 0.00006605 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Hermez Network has traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Hermez Network has a market capitalization of $150.79 million and $16,549.32 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Hermez Network alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.52 or 0.00012026 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00009247 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $62,487.95 or 0.99996660 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000064 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000918 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00011836 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00007128 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000046 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.82 or 0.00066921 BTC.

About Hermez Network

Hermez Network (HEZ) is a token. Its launch date was October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. The official message board for Hermez Network is blog.hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hermez Network is hermez.io.

Buying and Selling Hermez Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 4.10396099 USD and is up 0.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $5,569.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hermez Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hermez Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hermez Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hermez Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.