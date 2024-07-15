Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA) Short Interest Up 58.4% in June

Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 24,400 shares, an increase of 58.4% from the June 15th total of 15,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Shares of HEPA opened at $1.07 on Monday. Hepion Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.90 and a 12 month high of $10.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.85. The firm has a market cap of $5.85 million, a PE ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 1.85.
Hepion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:HEPA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter.
Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug therapy treatment for chronic liver diseases in the United States. It develops Rencofilstat, a cyclophilin inhibitor that has completed Phase 2a clinical trials to target multiple pathologic pathways involved in the progression of liver disease; and is in phase 2 clinical development for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), as well as preclinical studies of Rencofilstat shows reduction in liver fibrosis, liver inflammation, liver tumor burden, and titers of HBV, HCV, HDV, and HIV-1, and has demonstrated antiviral activities for hepatitis B, C, and D viruses through several mechanisms.
