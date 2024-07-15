Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA) Short Interest Up 58.4% in June

Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 24,400 shares, an increase of 58.4% from the June 15th total of 15,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hepion Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of HEPA opened at $1.07 on Monday. Hepion Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.90 and a 12 month high of $10.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.85. The firm has a market cap of $5.85 million, a PE ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 1.85.

Hepion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:HEPA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hepion Pharmaceuticals

Hepion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Hepion Pharmaceuticals stock. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its position in Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( NASDAQ:HEPA Free Report ) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 418,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,393 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC owned 9.63% of Hepion Pharmaceuticals worth $1,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.24% of the company’s stock.

Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug therapy treatment for chronic liver diseases in the United States. It develops Rencofilstat, a cyclophilin inhibitor that has completed Phase 2a clinical trials to target multiple pathologic pathways involved in the progression of liver disease; and is in phase 2 clinical development for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), as well as preclinical studies of Rencofilstat shows reduction in liver fibrosis, liver inflammation, liver tumor burden, and titers of HBV, HCV, HDV, and HIV-1, and has demonstrated antiviral activities for hepatitis B, C, and D viruses through several mechanisms.

