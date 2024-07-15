Hedera (HBAR) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $38.96 Million

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 14th. During the last seven days, Hedera has traded 15.6% higher against the dollar. Hedera has a total market capitalization of $2.60 billion and approximately $38.96 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hedera coin can now be purchased for about $0.0726 or 0.00000118 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.81 or 0.00043458 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00008907 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.86 or 0.00014364 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0935 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00010185 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002062 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00005711 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000656 BTC.

Hedera Profile

Hedera (CRYPTO:HBAR) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,781,141,183 coins. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hedera’s official message board is hedera.com/blog. Hedera’s official website is www.hedera.com.

Hedera Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 35,781,141,695.195885 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.07089672 USD and is up 5.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 276 active market(s) with $47,077,242.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hedera using one of the exchanges listed above.

