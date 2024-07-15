Head-To-Head Survey: LINKBANCORP (NASDAQ:LNKB) & Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD)

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD – Get Free Report) and LINKBANCORP (NASDAQ:LNKB – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Banco Bradesco and LINKBANCORP’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Banco Bradesco 6.70% 9.55% 0.83% LINKBANCORP -5.10% 5.47% 0.56%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Banco Bradesco and LINKBANCORP’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Banco Bradesco $39.41 billion N/A $2.85 billion $0.23 10.17 LINKBANCORP $66.29 million 3.66 -$11.97 million ($0.26) -25.00

Dividends

Banco Bradesco has higher revenue and earnings than LINKBANCORP. LINKBANCORP is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Banco Bradesco, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Banco Bradesco pays an annual dividend of $0.03 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. LINKBANCORP pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. Banco Bradesco pays out 13.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. LINKBANCORP pays out -115.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. LINKBANCORP is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Banco Bradesco and LINKBANCORP, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Banco Bradesco 0 3 0 0 2.00 LINKBANCORP 0 1 0 0 2.00

Banco Bradesco presently has a consensus target price of $3.15, indicating a potential upside of 34.62%. LINKBANCORP has a consensus target price of $7.50, indicating a potential upside of 15.38%. Given Banco Bradesco’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Banco Bradesco is more favorable than LINKBANCORP.

Volatility and Risk

Banco Bradesco has a beta of 0.97, suggesting that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LINKBANCORP has a beta of 0.57, suggesting that its share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

37.5% of LINKBANCORP shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Banco Bradesco shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 35.8% of LINKBANCORP shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Banco Bradesco beats LINKBANCORP on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Banco Bradesco

Banco Bradesco S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; overdraft and agribusiness loans; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; car, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; foreign currency exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services. Banco Bradesco S.A. was founded in 1943 and is headquartered in Osasco, Brazil.

About LINKBANCORP

LINKBANCORP, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for The Gratz Bank, that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, nonprofit, and business customers in Pennsylvania. Its deposit products include demand, saving, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposits. The company also offers commercial real estate, commercial business, commercial real estate construction, land development, residential real estate, home equity, consumer, agricultural, and municipal loans. It also provides online banking, mobile banking, direct and remote deposit, and cash management services. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Camp Hill, Pennsylvania.

