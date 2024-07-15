HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Renalytix (NASDAQ:RNLX)

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Renalytix (NASDAQ:RNLX – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $3.00 target price on the stock.

Renalytix Stock Performance

Shares of RNLX opened at $0.35 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.61. Renalytix has a fifty-two week low of $0.22 and a fifty-two week high of $4.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.94 million, a PE ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 2.78.

Renalytix (NASDAQ:RNLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. Renalytix had a negative return on equity of 1,008.88% and a negative net margin of 1,687.80%. The business had revenue of $0.54 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Renalytix will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Renalytix

Renalytix Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Renalytix stock. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Renalytix Plc ( NASDAQ:RNLX Free Report ) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 846,534 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,572 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned 1.69% of Renalytix worth $330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.92% of the company’s stock.

Renalytix Plc develops artificial intelligence-enabled in vitro diagnostic solutions for kidney diseases. The company offers KidneyIntelX, a diagnostic platform that employs an artificial intelligence-enabled algorithm that combines various data inputs, including validated blood-based biomarkers, inherited genetics, and personalized patient data from electronic health record systems to generate a unique patient risk score.

Featured Stories

