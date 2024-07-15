HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Renalytix (NASDAQ:RNLX)

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Renalytix (NASDAQ:RNLX – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $3.00 target price on the stock.
Renalytix Stock Performance
Shares of RNLX opened at $0.35 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.61. Renalytix has a fifty-two week low of $0.22 and a fifty-two week high of $4.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.94 million, a PE ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 2.78.
Renalytix (NASDAQ:RNLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. Renalytix had a negative return on equity of 1,008.88% and a negative net margin of 1,687.80%. The business had revenue of $0.54 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Renalytix will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Renalytix
Renalytix Company Profile
Renalytix Plc develops artificial intelligence-enabled in vitro diagnostic solutions for kidney diseases. The company offers KidneyIntelX, a diagnostic platform that employs an artificial intelligence-enabled algorithm that combines various data inputs, including validated blood-based biomarkers, inherited genetics, and personalized patient data from electronic health record systems to generate a unique patient risk score.
Featured Stories
