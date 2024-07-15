Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.
Hallmark Financial Services Trading Up 2,500.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ:HALL opened at $0.00 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.73. Hallmark Financial Services has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $6.24. The company has a market cap of $5,434.00, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 0.92.
About Hallmark Financial Services
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Hallmark Financial Services
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- Top 3 Defense Stocks That Should Be on Your Radar
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- Why This Banking Stock Might Be Nearing the Bottom of Its Cycle
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/8 – 7/12
Receive News & Ratings for Hallmark Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hallmark Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.