Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday.

Separately, Scotiabank lowered Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a sector perform rating to a sector underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Trading Up 2.9 %

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte stock opened at $74.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.33. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte has a 52 week low of $50.23 and a 52 week high of $100.21.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $189.64 million for the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte had a return on equity of 54.28% and a net margin of 34.67%. Equities research analysts forecast that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were paid a dividend of $2.5963 per share. This represents a yield of 5.3%. This is a positive change from Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte’s previous — dividend of $2.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte’s payout ratio is currently 76.88%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 726.8% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 900.0% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 470 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 5,860.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 596 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. Finally, AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 9.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, Mazatlán, Zihuatanejo, Ciudad Juárez, Reynosa, Chihuahua, Culiacán, Durango, San Luis Potosí, Tampico, Torreón, and Zacatecas cities.

