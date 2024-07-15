Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.30.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GRPN shares. Northland Securities started coverage on Groupon in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Northland Capmk raised Groupon to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com raised Groupon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Groupon in a report on Tuesday, April 16th.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on GRPN
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Groupon Trading Up 9.0 %
NASDAQ GRPN opened at $16.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $658.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.91 and a beta of 1.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.48, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Groupon has a 52 week low of $6.06 and a 52 week high of $19.56.
Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The coupon company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $123.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.70) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Groupon will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Groupon Company Profile
Groupon, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates in two segments, North America and International. The company sells goods or services on behalf of third-party merchants. It serves customers through its mobile applications and websites.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Groupon
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- Top 3 Defense Stocks That Should Be on Your Radar
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- Why This Banking Stock Might Be Nearing the Bottom of Its Cycle
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/8 – 7/12
Receive News & Ratings for Groupon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Groupon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.