Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.30.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GRPN shares. Northland Securities started coverage on Groupon in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Northland Capmk raised Groupon to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com raised Groupon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Groupon in a report on Tuesday, April 16th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GRPN. Pale Fire Capital SE grew its holdings in Groupon by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE now owns 7,040,410 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $90,399,000 after buying an additional 323,344 shares in the last quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Groupon in the 1st quarter valued at $17,897,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Groupon by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,122,050 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $17,190,000 after buying an additional 26,661 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Groupon by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC now owns 97,686 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after buying an additional 13,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in Groupon by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 95,722 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after buying an additional 21,468 shares in the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ GRPN opened at $16.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $658.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.91 and a beta of 1.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.48, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Groupon has a 52 week low of $6.06 and a 52 week high of $19.56.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The coupon company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $123.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.70) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Groupon will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Groupon, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates in two segments, North America and International. The company sells goods or services on behalf of third-party merchants. It serves customers through its mobile applications and websites.

