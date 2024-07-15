Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM) Short Interest Update

Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 54,100 shares, an increase of 82.8% from the June 15th total of 29,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 89,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of NYSE GHM traded up $1.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.88. 109,099 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 144,096. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $324.80 million, a P/E ratio of 69.49 and a beta of 0.59. Graham has a twelve month low of $12.40 and a twelve month high of $34.72.

Graham (NYSE:GHM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, June 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. Graham had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 4.45%. The firm had revenue of $49.07 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Graham will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on GHM shares. Noble Financial started coverage on shares of Graham in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Graham from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GHM. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Graham by 8,163.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 4,245 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Graham in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Graham in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Graham in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in Graham by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 20,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 3,222 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.46% of the company’s stock.

Graham Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures fluid, power, heat transfer, and vacuum equipment for chemical and petrochemical processing, defense, space, petroleum refining, cryogenic, energy, and other industries. It offers power plant systems, including ejectors and surface condensers; torpedo ejection, propulsion, and power systems, such as turbines, alternators, regulators, pumps, and blowers; and thermal management systems comprising pumps, blowers, and drive electronics for defense sector.

