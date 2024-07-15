Globex Mining Enterprises Inc. (TSE:GMX) Director Sells C$23,280.00 in Stock

Globex Mining Enterprises Inc. (TSE:GMX – Get Free Report) Director Chris Bryan sold 24,000 shares of Globex Mining Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.97, for a total value of C$23,280.00.

Chris Bryan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 5th, Chris Bryan sold 2,000 shares of Globex Mining Enterprises stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.97, for a total value of C$1,940.00.

On Wednesday, July 3rd, Chris Bryan sold 3,500 shares of Globex Mining Enterprises stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.97, for a total value of C$3,395.00.

On Monday, June 24th, Chris Bryan sold 9,000 shares of Globex Mining Enterprises stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.97, for a total value of C$8,730.00.

On Wednesday, June 19th, Chris Bryan sold 56,500 shares of Globex Mining Enterprises stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.96, for a total value of C$54,240.00.

On Thursday, May 23rd, Chris Bryan sold 47,000 shares of Globex Mining Enterprises stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.02, for a total value of C$47,940.00.

GMX stock opened at C$0.95 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 119.76, a current ratio of 165.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.91. The company has a market cap of C$52.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.50 and a beta of 1.30. Globex Mining Enterprises Inc. has a twelve month low of C$0.74 and a twelve month high of C$1.18.

Globex Mining Enterprises Company Profile

Globex Mining Enterprises Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in North America. It has a mineral portfolio of approximately 220 early to mid-stage exploration, development, and royalty properties containing base metals, including copper, nickel, zinc, and lead; precious metals, such as gold, silver, platinum, and palladium; specialty metals and minerals comprising manganese, vanadium, titanium oxide, iron, molybdenum, lithium, cobalt, scandium, and antimony, as well as rare earths and associated elements; and industrial minerals consisting of mica, silica, potassic feldspar, pyrophyllite, kaolin, talc, and magnesite.

