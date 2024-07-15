Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ) Reaches New 12-Month High at $37.18

Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $37.18 and last traded at $36.90, with a volume of 237787 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.78.
Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Stock Up 0.2 %
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -218.24 and a beta of 1.13.
Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.0425 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF’s dividend payout ratio is presently -35.29%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Company Profile
Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- Automaker’s Bold Move to an EV Future: Is It Time to Buy Stock?
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Massive Breakout: This ETF Signals Big Gains for Small-Cap Stocks
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- Major Gaming Stock to Watch: Why It’s a Safe Bet Now
Receive News & Ratings for Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.