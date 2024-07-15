Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ) Reaches New 12-Month High at $37.18

Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $37.18 and last traded at $36.90, with a volume of 237787 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.78.

Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -218.24 and a beta of 1.13.

Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.0425 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF’s dividend payout ratio is presently -35.29%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 122.3% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,174 shares of the technology ETF’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new stake in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. 27.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF

