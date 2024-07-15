GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ:GIGM) Short Interest Update

GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ:GIGM – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a decrease of 25.7% from the June 15th total of 11,300 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 8,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GigaMedia in a report on Saturday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

GigaMedia Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of GIGM traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.28. 5,398 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,189. GigaMedia has a 1-year low of $1.23 and a 1-year high of $1.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.32 and a 200-day moving average of $1.33.

GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. GigaMedia had a negative return on equity of 8.94% and a negative net margin of 109.81%. The company had revenue of $0.73 million for the quarter.

GigaMedia Company Profile

GigaMedia Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital entertainment services in Taiwan and Hong Kong. It operates FunTown, a digital entertainment portal that offers mobile and browser-based casual games through branded platform. The company offers MahJong, a traditional Chinese tile-based game; casual card and table games; online card games; and chance-based games, including bingo, lotto, horse racing, Sic-Bo, slots, and various casual games.

