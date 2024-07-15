GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 174,334 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2% from the previous session’s volume of 170,173 shares.The stock last traded at $10.44 and had previously closed at $10.37.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GCMG. UBS Group increased their target price on GCM Grosvenor from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of GCM Grosvenor from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of GCM Grosvenor from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.23.

GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $108.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.23 million. GCM Grosvenor had a negative return on equity of 67.14% and a net margin of 3.55%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that GCM Grosvenor Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. GCM Grosvenor’s payout ratio is currently -137.50%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of GCM Grosvenor by 111.5% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,342,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234,505 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in GCM Grosvenor by 65.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 550,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,934,000 after buying an additional 216,964 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in GCM Grosvenor in the first quarter worth $873,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in GCM Grosvenor by 35.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 164,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after buying an additional 43,207 shares during the period. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC increased its position in GCM Grosvenor by 0.9% during the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 4,480,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,278,000 after acquiring an additional 37,967 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.95% of the company’s stock.

GCM Grosvenor Inc is global alternative asset management solutions provider. The firm primarily provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. It also provides its services to investment companies, high net worth individuals, pension and profit sharing plans and state or municipal government entities.

