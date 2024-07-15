Galliford Try (LON:GFRD) Sets New 12-Month High at $310.00

Galliford Try Holdings plc (LON:GFRD – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 310 ($3.97) and last traded at GBX 303 ($3.88), with a volume of 254496 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 307 ($3.93).

Galliford Try Trading Down 1.3 %

The stock has a market cap of £311.21 million, a PE ratio of 2,164.29, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 256.10 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 248.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.74, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at Galliford Try

In other news, insider Kevin Boyd bought 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 246 ($3.15) per share, for a total transaction of £19,680 ($25,208.15). Company insiders own 8.96% of the company’s stock.

About Galliford Try

Galliford Try Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the construction business in the United Kingdom. It operates through Building, Infrastructure, and PPP Investments segments. The company engages in the construction of buildings for private and public sector clients in health, education, custodial, and defense markets, as well as serves commercial clients.

