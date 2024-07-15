Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc Sells 913 Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc decreased its position in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 913 shares during the period. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $1,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD boosted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 43.1% during the first quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 3,951,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190,141 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the fourth quarter valued at $51,520,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 16.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,224,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021,077 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 3,440.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,033,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,358 shares during the period. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 99.5% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,486,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,425,000 after purchasing an additional 741,456 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNY traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.33. 1,616,311 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,752,145. Sanofi has a 12-month low of $42.63 and a 12-month high of $55.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.65. The firm has a market cap of $130.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.79, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

About Sanofi

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96. Sanofi had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 26.25%. The company had revenue of $11.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.75 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sanofi will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

