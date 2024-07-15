First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL) Short Interest Update

First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 93,800 shares, a growth of 89.5% from the June 15th total of 49,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 241,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:FTSL traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $46.12. 227,562 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 284,733. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.01 and a fifty-two week high of $46.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.05 and its 200-day moving average is $46.09.
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.2875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th.
The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.
