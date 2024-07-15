First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL) Short Interest Update

First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 93,800 shares, a growth of 89.5% from the June 15th total of 49,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 241,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FTSL traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $46.12. 227,562 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 284,733. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.01 and a fifty-two week high of $46.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.05 and its 200-day moving average is $46.09.

Get First Trust Senior Loan ETF alerts:

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.2875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Senior Loan ETF

About First Trust Senior Loan ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,374,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,323,000 after purchasing an additional 29,552 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,103,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,855,000 after purchasing an additional 148,231 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC raised its stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 1,095,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,462,000 after purchasing an additional 113,857 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 921,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,443,000 after purchasing an additional 199,059 shares during the period. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 782,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,066,000 after purchasing an additional 2,158 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.