First Trust Growth Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTGS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

First Trust Growth Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTGS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 55,100 shares, a growth of 56.5% from the June 15th total of 35,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 211,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
First Trust Growth Strength ETF Trading Up 1.1 %
Shares of First Trust Growth Strength ETF stock opened at $31.29 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $516.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 1.11. First Trust Growth Strength ETF has a twelve month low of $22.69 and a twelve month high of $31.47.
First Trust Growth Strength ETF Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.0135 per share. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th.
Institutional Trading of First Trust Growth Strength ETF
First Trust Growth Strength ETF Company Profile
The First Trust Growth Strength ETF (FTGS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the The Growth Strength index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of 50 well-capitalized, large-cap companies with strong market positions in the US. The fund uses various fundamental metrics to select growth equities.
