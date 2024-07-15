Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) is Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC’s Largest Position

Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,060 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,983 shares during the quarter. Fidelity Total Bond ETF makes up approximately 5.0% of Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Fidelity Total Bond ETF worth $6,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wheelhouse Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Wheelhouse Advisory Group LLC now owns 12,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 6,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. CGN Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 11,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Fidelity Total Bond ETF stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.64. 836,831 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,236,214. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.12. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $42.45 and a 12-month high of $46.21. The firm has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a PE ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.19.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

