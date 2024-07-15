Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (NYSEARCA:FDRR) Shares Sold by Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC

Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (NYSEARCA:FDRR – Free Report) by 38.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,418 shares during the quarter. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 193,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,007,000 after acquiring an additional 8,060 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 383,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,826,000 after acquiring an additional 40,890 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 23,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 2,603 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates in the 4th quarter valued at about $380,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 25,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after buying an additional 5,546 shares during the period.

Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates Price Performance

NYSEARCA FDRR traded up $0.31 on Friday, hitting $49.82. 18,613 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,614. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $567.89 million, a P/E ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 0.84. Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates has a twelve month low of $38.14 and a twelve month high of $50.10.

About Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates

The Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (FDRR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity Dividend for Rising Rates index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies in developed nations that exhibit strong dividend characteristics and have a positive correlation to increasing 10-year US Treasury yields.

