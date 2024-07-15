Fetch.ai Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.32 Billion (FET)

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 7.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 14th. Fetch.ai has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion and approximately $106.78 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fetch.ai coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.25 or 0.00002050 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Fetch.ai has traded up 12.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Fetch.ai alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.44 or 0.00043374 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00008870 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.63 or 0.00014165 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0923 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00010238 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00005711 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000659 BTC.

Fetch.ai Coin Profile

Fetch.ai (CRYPTO:FET) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 2,630,547,141 coins and its circulating supply is 1,054,456,327 coins. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch.ai. The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai.

Buying and Selling Fetch.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is a platform that uses Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, to automate decentralized finance for individual users or aggregate data for on-chain oracles. The technology enables the creation of personalized oracles that maintain users’ DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols, increasing the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol based on the Cosmos-SDK, which allows advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on-chain using a high-performance smart contract language called Cosmwasm. It can also function as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and serve as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fetch.ai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fetch.ai using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fetch.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fetch.ai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.