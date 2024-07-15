Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) PT Raised to $47.00

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Free Report) had its price objective upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $46.00 to $47.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

FHI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Federated Hermes from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Federated Hermes from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Federated Hermes from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $38.00.

Federated Hermes Stock Performance

NYSE FHI opened at $33.90 on Thursday. Federated Hermes has a 1 year low of $30.23 and a 1 year high of $37.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 9.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.20.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.89. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 18.75% and a return on equity of 27.00%. The business had revenue of $396.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Federated Hermes will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Federated Hermes Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $1.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.8%. This is a positive change from Federated Hermes’s previous None dividend of $1.27. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.23%.

Insider Activity at Federated Hermes

In other Federated Hermes news, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $32,175.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 299,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,885,876. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.43, for a total value of $31,241.42. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 298,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,384,306.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $32,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 299,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,885,876. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,361 shares of company stock valued at $76,360. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Federated Hermes by 71.1% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Federated Hermes by 607.7% in the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Federated Hermes by 216.4% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Federated Hermes in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Federated Hermes by 65.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. 75.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Federated Hermes

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

