Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) Reaches New 52-Week High at $102.82

Shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $102.82 and last traded at $100.98, with a volume of 85187 shares. The stock had previously closed at $99.18.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Exponent from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th.

Get Exponent alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on EXPO

Exponent Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $95.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.24. The company has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.09 and a beta of 0.65.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.13. Exponent had a return on equity of 28.13% and a net margin of 18.72%. The company had revenue of $137.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. Exponent’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

Exponent Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.57%.

Insider Activity at Exponent

In related news, insider Eric Guyer sold 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.58, for a total transaction of $152,757.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,902.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Exponent news, Director Paul R. Johnston sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.50, for a total transaction of $668,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 80,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,710,861. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric Guyer sold 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.58, for a total value of $152,757.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,902.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,067 shares of company stock worth $4,734,995 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of Exponent by 77.1% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 18,364 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 7,993 shares in the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exponent in the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exponent by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Exponent by 261.7% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 56,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,975,000 after purchasing an additional 40,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fenimore Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exponent by 62.8% in the 4th quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 172,868 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,219,000 after purchasing an additional 66,664 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

About Exponent

(Get Free Report)

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Exponent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exponent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.