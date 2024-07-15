Evercore ISI Increases Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Price Target to $920.00

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Evercore ISI from $890.00 to $920.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on COST. StockNews.com upgraded Costco Wholesale from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Sunday, June 2nd. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Costco Wholesale from a buy rating to an accumulate rating and set a $775.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Argus boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $805.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. DA Davidson restated a neutral rating and issued a $680.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $874.00 to $962.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $799.33.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

COST stock opened at $842.90 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $829.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $754.71. Costco Wholesale has a 12-month low of $530.56 and a 12-month high of $896.67. The firm has a market cap of $373.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.22, a P/E/G ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The retailer reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.08. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 30.02%. The company had revenue of $58.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale will post 15.97 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 26th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 26th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 28.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

In other news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $722.86, for a total value of $567,445.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,228,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Costco Wholesale

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sunburst Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the second quarter worth approximately $218,000. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 4,464 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,794,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 33,291 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416 shares in the last quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 6.8% in the second quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 722 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the second quarter worth $289,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

