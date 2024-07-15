Essentra (LON:ESNT) Given New GBX 250 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Essentra (LON:ESNT – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 260 ($3.33) to GBX 250 ($3.20) in a research note published on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 255 ($3.27) target price on shares of Essentra in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd.
Read Our Latest Research Report on Essentra
Essentra Stock Performance
Essentra Company Profile
Essentra plc manufactures and distributes plastic injection and vinyl dip moulded, and metal components worldwide. The company offers cable ties and conduit, and accessories; grommets, strain relief, and blanking plugs; cable glands and accessories; caps and plugs; card guides and pullers; circuit board hardware products; EMI suppression ferrite cores; fan accessories comprising filters and fan mounting accessories; screws and nuts; rivet and panel fasteners; barbed and push-fit fasteners; binder screws and snap fasteners; washers; spacers; brushes; feet; fibre management; and furniture fittings.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Essentra
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- Top 3 Defense Stocks That Should Be on Your Radar
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- Why This Banking Stock Might Be Nearing the Bottom of Its Cycle
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/8 – 7/12
Receive News & Ratings for Essentra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essentra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.