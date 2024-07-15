Essentra (LON:ESNT) Given New GBX 250 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Essentra (LON:ESNT – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 260 ($3.33) to GBX 250 ($3.20) in a research note published on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 255 ($3.27) target price on shares of Essentra in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd.

LON:ESNT opened at GBX 165 ($2.11) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £475.30 million, a P/E ratio of 8,250.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.18. Essentra has a 1 year low of GBX 130.20 ($1.67) and a 1 year high of GBX 191.80 ($2.46). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.27, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 170.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 170.82.

Essentra plc manufactures and distributes plastic injection and vinyl dip moulded, and metal components worldwide. The company offers cable ties and conduit, and accessories; grommets, strain relief, and blanking plugs; cable glands and accessories; caps and plugs; card guides and pullers; circuit board hardware products; EMI suppression ferrite cores; fan accessories comprising filters and fan mounting accessories; screws and nuts; rivet and panel fasteners; barbed and push-fit fasteners; binder screws and snap fasteners; washers; spacers; brushes; feet; fibre management; and furniture fittings.

