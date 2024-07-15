Ergo Self Reported Market Cap Tops $72.68 Million (ERG)

Ergo (ERG) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 14th. Ergo has a market capitalization of $72.68 million and approximately $430,220.09 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ergo coin can now be purchased for about $0.95 or 0.00001561 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Ergo has traded up 7.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,951.52 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $377.67 or 0.00619631 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00009566 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $70.07 or 0.00114966 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.62 or 0.00037105 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $159.93 or 0.00262390 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.25 or 0.00041423 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.78 or 0.00068544 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Ergo (CRYPTO:ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. It launched on July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 76,382,460 coins and its circulating supply is 76,382,988 coins. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ergo is www.ergoforum.org. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergo_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo (ERG) is a decentralized, blockchain-based platform designed for secure and efficient financial contracts, utilizing advanced Sigma protocols and blockchain technology. It was developed by Alex Chepurnoy and Dmitry Meshkov, experts in cryptography and blockchain. The ERG token, native to the Ergo platform, is used for transaction fees, to execute smart contracts, and in DeFi applications such as lending, borrowing, and yield farming. The platform uses a unique Proof-of-Work consensus algorithm, “Autolykos,” offering enhanced ASIC-resistance and security, with miners rewarded in ERG tokens. Before Ergo’s launch, Ergo First Year Tokens (EFYT) were distributed on the Waves platform to build a community and fundraise. These were swapped with a fraction of ERG tokens after the mainnet launch in July 2019.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ergo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ergo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

