EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:BSVO) Hits New 12-Month High at $21.51

EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:BSVO – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $21.51 and last traded at $21.51, with a volume of 15614 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.16.

EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.52 and a 200 day moving average of $20.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.04.

Institutional Trading of EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $309,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF by 485.6% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 13,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 11,267 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 555,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,667,000 after acquiring an additional 8,767 shares during the last quarter. Gibson Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Gibson Capital LLC now owns 552,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,611,000 after acquiring an additional 13,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $308,000.

About EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF

The EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF (BSVO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund is an actively managed, broad, and diverse portfolio of US-listed, small-cap stocks that appear fundamentally undervalued and have environmental, social, and governance attributes as perceived by the fund adviser.

